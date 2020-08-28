UrduPoint.com
Chinese Investors Met With PM To Expressed Their Commitment To Enhance Business Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 04:05 PM

A delegation of 10 leading Chinese companies undertaking business ventures in critical sectors including energy, communication, agriculture, science and technology, financial sector and industry called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020) A delegation of 10 leading Chinese companies undertaking business ventures in critical sectors including energy, communication, agriculture, science and technology, financial sector and industry called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The delegation comprised of representative of Huawei Pakistan, Power Construction Corporation of China (Power China), China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), China Gezhouba (Group) Pakistan, China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Company Ltd, China Railway Group Limited, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Machinery Engineering Corporation and China Mobile Pakistan Limited. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Yao Jing and Mr. Javed Afridi, CEO Haier were also present.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Advisor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razaq Dawood, Chairman Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari, Chairman CPEC Authority Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa also attended the meeting.

The Chinese investors thanked the Prime Minister for his personal interest in facilitating Chinese investors and business community in Pakistan.

The participants expressed satisfaction over business-friendly policies of the present government especially in improving ease of doing business. They reaffirmed commitment to further expand their investments and explore more business opportunities in various sectors of the economy. “Various reforms introduced at policy and implementation level have enhanced confidence of the Chinese business community and Pakistan is being looked as a major partner in development in the post COVID-19 environment", stated the Chinese Ambassador.

The Prime Minister while welcoming the representatives of leading Chinese company stated that Pakistan accords great importance to strengthening its relations with China. The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan and China have shared destiny. He said that strengthening of business to business ties of the people of the two countries is a foremost priority.

The Prime Minister assured the Chinese investors that his government will accord highest priority to provision of every possible facilitation to the Chinese investors. The Prime Minister asked the Chinese business houses to establish their regional offices in Pakistan.

