Chinese Leader Thanks Microsoft Founder for Taking Action Against COVID-2019

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping has written a thank-you letter to microsoft founder Bill Gates and his spouse, Melinda, for their support of the global efforts against the COVID-2019 disease outbreak.

Earlier in February, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said it will give $100 million for a global response to the novel strain of coronavirus, which first hit China and then spread across the world.

"Now is a critical moment in China's fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). I deeply appreciate the act of generosity of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and your letter of solidarity to the Chinese people at such an important moment," Xi wrote in a letter, dated February 20, as quoted by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Xi recalled his calls for confidence, unity, scientific approach and targeted response as the guiding principles of Beijing's efforts to stem the tide of the outbreak.

"We have rallied the whole nation and adopted a string of unprecedented measures to contain and mitigate the epidemic and treat the sick.

These extraordinary measures are delivering substantial results. We are resolute in protecting the life and health of the people of China, and of all countries around the world," the Chinese leader added.

According to Xi, China fully intends to play its part in safeguarding global public health security.

"As I often say, mankind is a community with a shared future. To prevail over a disease that threatens all, unity and cooperation is the most powerful weapon," Xi stated.

The president then went on to praise Gates' foundation for swiftly joining the fight against the ongoing pandemic.

"I support your cooperation with relevant Chinese institutions, and look forward to enhanced coordination and concerted efforts in the international community for the sake of health and well-being of all," Xi concluded.

COVID-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. The outbreak has already left over 76,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,300 fatalities.