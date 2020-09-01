UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Researchers Design New Bioprinting Method For Gastric Wounds

Daniyal Sohail 3 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Chinese researchers design new bioprinting method for gastric wounds

Chinese researchers have designed a new way of treating gastric wounds by using a microrobot that can conduct in vivo bioprinting

BEIJING, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Chinese researchers have designed a new way of treating gastric wounds by using a microrobot that can conduct in vivo bioprinting.

Gastric wall injury is a common problem in the digestive tract, which often requires drug therapy or invasive surgery. Bioprinting, a way of delivering new cells directly to the wound site to repair the tissue, offers a potentially very useful way to treat the problem.

Researchers from Tsinghua University put forward a new concept of "in situ in vivo bioprinting" and designed a microrobot that enters the body via an endoscope to carry out tissue repair.

They tested the microrobot and the delivery system with a biological model of a human stomach and an endoscope to mimic the insertion and bioprinting operation. They also carried out a bioprinting test in a cell culture dish to test how effective the device was at bioprinting viable cells and repairing wounds.

Tests showed that printed cells remained at high viability and steady proliferation, which indicated good biological function of the cells in printed tissue.

Xu Tao, one of the researchers, said the research verified the feasibility of this concept for treatment for gastric wall injuries and offered a potential application for a variety of wound treatments inside the body without the need for invasive surgeries.

"More work is needed, including reducing the size of the bioprinting platform and developing bioinks," Xu said.

Xu said the development of the system involves interdisciplinary research on biological manufacturing, 3D printing and mechanics.

"We hope the advances in the field of bioprinting can bring the potential for clinical sciences," Xu added.

Related Topics

China SITE From

Recent Stories

A constituent meeting of the Association "Türkmen ..

4 minutes ago

OIC and Federal Republic of Germany Discuss Streng ..

4 minutes ago

American Business Council presents Rs17 mln cheque ..

7 minutes ago

PCB announces slow and careful resumption of crick ..

17 minutes ago

Mubadala Healthcare launches occupational health s ..

30 minutes ago

Health Ministers of UAE, Cyprus discuss cooperatio ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.