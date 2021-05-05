UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Researchers Find New Mechanism For Ultrahigh-speed Memory Devices

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 04:25 PM

Chinese researchers find new mechanism for ultrahigh-speed memory devices

Chinese researchers have discovered a new mechanism to develop non-volatile memory devices with ultrahigh speed, Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Chinese researchers have discovered a new mechanism to develop non-volatile memory devices with ultrahigh speed, Institute of Physics, Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS), said on Tuesday.

The development of high-performance memory devices has played a key role in modern electronic innovation. Non-volatile memory devices, including read-only memory (ROM) and flash memory, have high capacity and mechanical reliability. But their performance has been hampered by low extinction ratio and low operational speed.

A research team from the Institute of Physics developed non-volatile floating-gate memory devices with ultrahigh speed, based on van der Waals heterostructures with atomically sharp interfaces between different functional elements, with extinction ratio up to 10 billion.

Such memory devices can achieve reading and writing operations within the range of 20 nanoseconds, and keep data for at least ten years. The current commercial flash memory devices read and write data within the range of 100 microseconds, or 100,000 nanoseconds.

Van der Waals heterostructures are made by stacking different layered materials, and can be employed in research fields ranging from materials science to electrochemistry.

The research, funded by National Natural Science Foundation of China, Ministry of Science and Technology, and CAS, was published online in the journal Nature Nanotechnology on Monday.

Related Topics

Technology China Van Reading From Billion

Recent Stories

TECNO marks new sales records with the new Spark 7 ..

13 minutes ago

ICC nominates Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman for ‘Play ..

15 minutes ago

PM’s full focus on agricultural development laud ..

34 minutes ago

US Discusses North Korea's Denuclearization With J ..

6 minutes ago

U.S. trade deficit widens to record high in March

6 minutes ago

Netanyahu's Deadline to Form New Israeli Governmen ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.