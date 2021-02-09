Chinese researchers team unveils quantum-computer operating system

A company in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, released an operating system for quantum computers Tuesday

HEFE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :A company in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, released an operating system for quantum computers Tuesday.

The system, Origin Pilot, can improve the operating efficiency of quantum computers by several times in testing, said Guo Guangcan, an academician from the Chinese academy of Sciences.

According to the company Origin Quantum, the system has made a series of breakthroughs in the parallel execution of quantum-computing tasks, automated calibration of quantum chips and the systematic management of quantum resources.

"If the quantum chip is compared to the heart of a human, the quantum-computer operating system is equivalent to the brain and the quantum application software is the flesh and blood," Guo said.

He added that a good operating system can make quantum computers run more efficiently and stably.The company said that the system will be used on a quantum-computing cloud platform to provide experience for global users.