Chinese Robot Perform Long-distance Bladder Surgery Using 5G

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:47 PM

A Chinese medical team has performed a remote radical cysectomy on a patient 3,000 kilometers away with the help of a domestically-developed surgical robot using 5G

QINGDAO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A Chinese medical team has performed a remote radical cysectomy on a patient 3,000 kilometers away with the help of a domestically-developed surgical robot using 5G.

Professor Niu Haitao with the Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University in east China's Shandong Province successfully completed the laparoscopic radical cystectomy by operating China's newest-generation surgical robot Micro Hand's master console to control its arms in the operating room in the Xixiu District People's Hospital in Anshun in Guizhou Province of southwest China.

The robot accurately repeated the doctor's movements, removing the lesions in the targeted area.

At the same time, the application of holographic projection technology enabled Professor Niu to interact with the patient and medical staff with almost no time lag.

The patient was diagnosed with bladder cancer three months ago and was in dire need of surgery after the condition suddenly exacerbated. he patient was diagnosed with bladder cancer three months agoThe entire operation was carried out smoothly with no apparent bleeding or other complications. Long-distance surgery with the surgical robot using 5G network can help patients save time and expenses on travel and accommodation, and improve health care in China's remote areas.

