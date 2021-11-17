Chinese-Russian Space Weather Center Opens in Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The Global Space Weather Center of the Russian-Chinese Consortium has opened in Beijing, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) said on Wednesday.

The official opening ceremony was held on Tuesday. The center will be managed jointly by the CMA, China's Civil Aviation Administration, and the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring.

"We hope that both sides will deepen cooperation in the field of data exchange, product integration, and forecast verification to provide more accurate and practical space weather service products for civil aviation around the world," CMA Deputy Administrator Yu Rucong said at the ceremony.

The Chinese Civil Administration outlined the importance of constant improvements of capabilities of space weather forecasting and the quality of services to ensure the protection of national interests and the development of the industry.

Space weather impacts high-tech systems, including satellite movement, flight safety, aviation communications, and avionics reliability, as well as human health.

In the late 1990s, the CMA started various space weather tests, setting up a state space weather monitoring center in 2002. In 2018, China and Russia submitted a joint application for the creation of a regional space weather center. The China-Russia Consortium was approved last year, becoming the fourth global space weather information center.