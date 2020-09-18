Chinese scientific envisions regular spacecraft flights by 2045

A Chinese space expert on Friday said that he envisions China will be able to operate regular spacecraft flights by 2045

FUZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A Chinese space expert on Friday said that he envisions China will be able to operate regular spacecraft flights by 2045.

The regular flights will include one-hour routes between global destinations, transportation between ground and orbit, and routes between orbits, said Bao Weimin, an academician of the Chinese academy of Sciences.

Bao, who is also director of the Committee of Science and Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, made the remarks at the ongoing 2020 China Space Conference held in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province.

By 2045, China is expected to operate over 1,000 spacecraft flights per year, transporting a total of 10,000 tonnes of freight and 10,000 passengers, said Bao. By that time, the overall performance of China's spacecraft flight industry will have reached a world-class level, he added.