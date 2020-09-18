UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Scientific Envisions Regular Spacecraft Flights By 2045

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:46 PM

Chinese scientific envisions regular spacecraft flights by 2045

A Chinese space expert on Friday said that he envisions China will be able to operate regular spacecraft flights by 2045

FUZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A Chinese space expert on Friday said that he envisions China will be able to operate regular spacecraft flights by 2045.

The regular flights will include one-hour routes between global destinations, transportation between ground and orbit, and routes between orbits, said Bao Weimin, an academician of the Chinese academy of Sciences.

Bao, who is also director of the Committee of Science and Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, made the remarks at the ongoing 2020 China Space Conference held in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province.

By 2045, China is expected to operate over 1,000 spacecraft flights per year, transporting a total of 10,000 tonnes of freight and 10,000 passengers, said Bao. By that time, the overall performance of China's spacecraft flight industry will have reached a world-class level, he added.

Related Topics

Technology China Fuzhou 2020 Industry

Recent Stories

Speakers stress promotion of skill-based education

6 minutes ago

‘Waqt Mila tu Sochein ge’

32 minutes ago

Putin Says 95% of Contracts for Russia's State Def ..

1 minute ago

84 MW Grokin Matiltan HPP Kalam to be completed in ..

1 minute ago

Minister inaugurates blood donation camp

1 minute ago

VIS Credit Rating Co reaffirms ER of Olympia Oils

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.