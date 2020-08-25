UrduPoint.com
Chinese Scientific Institution To Integrate AI With Biological Intelligence

Tue 25th August 2020

Based on cognitive neuroscience, Chinese scientists will explore the integrated study of biological intelligence and artificial intelligence (AI), said a Chinese institution

At a press conference held Monday in Beijing, the Beijing academy of Artificial Intelligence (BAAI), an institution focusing on AI development, unveiled its major research direction of AI, based on an interdisciplinary integration of neuroscience, cognitive science and information science.

Deep learning, a foundation of AI, has made great progress in areas such as facial recognition, leaving the perception problem unsolved, said Huang Tiejun, director of the BAAI and also a professor at Peking University.

Intelligence needs to run on a system with a specific structure.

As a product of hundreds of millions of years of evolution, the biological nervous system, with the brain as the center, can be used as the infrastructure for AI, Huang said.

The major research direction, led by Liu Jia with Tsinghua University, has attracted scholars from Peking University, Tsinghua University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Liu also unveiled the team's research methods across the three aspects of biological basis, network model and biological vision.

Given that deep learning brings challenges to AI development, the integration of cognitive neuroscience and AI is expected to explore a feasible way for the country to further develop the frontier technology, said Huang.

