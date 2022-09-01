UrduPoint.com

Chinese Taikonauts On Shenzhou-14 Mission To Work In Outer Space - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published September 01, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Chinese Taikonauts on Shenzhou-14 Mission to Work in Outer Space - Space Agency

The Shenzhou-14 crew members, which are on board of the Chinese core module Tianhe of the Tiangong space station, went into outer space on Thursday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Shenzhou-14 crew members, which are on board of the Chinese core module Tianhe of the Tiangong space station, went into outer space on Thursday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

"Taikonaut Chen Dong successfully opened the hatch of the laboratory module Wen-Tian at 18:26 p.m. local time (10:26 GMT). At 19:09 local time taikonauts Chen Dong and Liu Yang successfully left the module. Taikonaut Cai Xuzhe monitors their actions from the main module," the CMSA said on WeChat.

The taikonauts will use a manipulator to install a pumping machine, as well as lift the panoramic filming device of the Wen-Tian module, and the extravehicular activity are scheduled to last more than seven hours in total, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

The Shenzhou-14 spacecraft was launched to the Chinese station in early June.

Its mission will last six months.

The construction of the multi-module Chinese Tiangong space station officially began on April 29, 2021, when the Tianhe module was successfully launched into orbit. Three taikonauts or six people can be on the station at the same time during a crew rotation change. The main module is equipped with two docking ports for experimental compartments, as well as three docking ports for manned and cargo ships.

It is expected that the construction of the station will be completed by the end of 2022, when the Mengtian laboratory cabin module will be attached to it in October after which the station will become T-shaped and will weigh about 66 tonnes. The operational life of the station is designed to last 15 years and should end in 2038.

Related Topics

China Same April June October TV From P

Recent Stories

CCPO visits Dolphin squad Hqrs

CCPO visits Dolphin squad Hqrs

2 minutes ago
 PHP teams performing to facilitate people on highw ..

PHP teams performing to facilitate people on highways

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan needed brotherhood, solidarity to overcom ..

Pakistan needed brotherhood, solidarity to overcome natural tragedy: Prime Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 IIOJK has been converted into a hellhole by Indian ..

IIOJK has been converted into a hellhole by Indian occupational forces: Mahbooba ..

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Led by Grossi Leave Liberated Territo ..

IAEA Experts Led by Grossi Leave Liberated Territory of Zaporizhzhia Region

5 minutes ago
 Republican Lawmakers Request Briefing on US Oil Sa ..

Republican Lawmakers Request Briefing on US Oil Sales to China, Hunter Biden Lin ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.