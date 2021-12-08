UrduPoint.com

Chinese Telescope LAMOST To Be Moved To NW China

Daniyal Sohail 27 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:28 PM

Chinese telescope LAMOST to be moved to NW China

The Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST), a leading optical telescope project in China, will move from the northern province of Hebei to Qinghai in the northwest for better performance and clearer astronomical observation

XINING, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST), a leading optical telescope project in China, will move from the northern province of Hebei to Qinghai in the northwest for better performance and clearer astronomical observation.

The telescope, also known as Guo Shoujing Telescope, went into operation in 2008 to collect high-quality spectra, an important collection of data that helps astronomers study celestial bodies' chemical composition, density, atmosphere and magnetism.

The relocation project is expected to take about one year and further construction of the telescope in Lenghu Town, Qinghai's Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, will take another four years.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Ban: Men in green whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 ..

Pak Vs Ban: Men in green whitewash Bangladesh 2-0 after defeating it in the firs ..

3 minutes ago
 DFM announces new trading hours from Monday to Fri ..

DFM announces new trading hours from Monday to Friday

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets with UNESCO Director-General

Sharjah Ruler meets with UNESCO Director-General

13 minutes ago
 EU chief vows to work with Scholz for 'strong Euro ..

EU chief vows to work with Scholz for 'strong Europe'

26 seconds ago
 Putin wants 'constructive ties' with new German le ..

Putin wants 'constructive ties' with new German leader: Kremlin

30 seconds ago
 Truss Calls JCPOA Talks on Thursday Last Chance of ..

Truss Calls JCPOA Talks on Thursday Last Chance of Iran to Return to Deal:Foreig ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.