Chinese telescope LAMOST to be moved to NW China

XINING, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST), a leading optical telescope project in China, will move from the northern province of Hebei to Qinghai in the northwest for better performance and clearer astronomical observation.

The telescope, also known as Guo Shoujing Telescope, went into operation in 2008 to collect high-quality spectra, an important collection of data that helps astronomers study celestial bodies' chemical composition, density, atmosphere and magnetism.

The relocation project is expected to take about one year and further construction of the telescope in Lenghu Town, Qinghai's Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, will take another four years.