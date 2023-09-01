Open Menu

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2023 | 01:15 PM

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

RELAUNCH OF PAKISTAN’S VERY OWN DOMESTIC PAYMENT SCHEME

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Sep , 2023) 1LINK management proudly announces the revamp of PayPak – Pakistan’s first domestic payment scheme. Under this revamp, PayPak has been given a brand-new identity to give it a modern look and feel. This new identity aims to attract youth and give an association of Pakistaniyat to all PayPak cardholders.

PayPak has achieved significant milestones since its launch in 2016 and it is expected to gear up for the unprecedented growth in taking Pakistan’s digital payments ecosystem to the next level. PayPak’s current active card base is over 10 Mln and with the new features it will be the first-choice card for issuers, acquirers, merchants and most importantly for the common Pakistanis.

PayPak offers a unique rewards program to cardholders which include discounts, special deals across merchant outlets and various insurance offerings. To facilitate international transactions, PayPak currently has co-badge arrangements with Union Pay International (UPI) and Japan Credit Bureau (JCB), and is working on a co-badge launch with Mastercard in early 2024.

We would like to thank State Bank of Pakistan, 1LINK Board of Directors, 33 banks and six affiliate issuers, and six acquirers for their patronage of the PayPak Scheme and look forward to their continued support to make PayPak the top card scheme of choice in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Japan 2016 All Top

Recent Stories

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

6 seconds ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

3 minutes ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

6 minutes ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

12 minutes ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

1 hour ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

1 hour ago
Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

2 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

2 hours ago
 Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel p ..

Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel prices beyond 300 mark per litr ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniK ..

Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in JaniKhel Bannu

14 hours ago

More Stories From Technology