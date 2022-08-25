UrduPoint.com

CIRCLE Women Association Brings The World's Biggest Female Centric Tech Startup Competition SHE LOVES TECH To Pakistan For The Sixth Year In A Row

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 12:12 PM

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup competition SHE LOVES TECH to Pakistan for the sixth year in a row

Expressing her inspiration behind bringing She Loves Tech to Pakistan, CIRCLE’s founder Sadaffe Abid says: “At CIRCLE we are committed to promoting digital and financial inclusion of women along with creating an enabling ecosystem for women startups and women in tech

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -25 Aug, 2022) Expressing her inspiration behind bringing She Loves Tech to Pakistan, CIRCLE’s founder Sadaffe Abid says: “At CIRCLE we are committed to promoting digital and financial inclusion of women along with creating an enabling ecosystem for women startups and women in tech. HBL has been our key partner from early days and collectively we will be impacting thousands of women across the country to create a more prosperous Pakistan.”

The plan is to expand the network from 13 cities in 2021 to hosting the competition in 15 cities this year which will also include second tier cities like Sukkur, Hyderabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Jamshoro, and Gilgit Baltistan etc. in addition to major cities i.e. Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

CIRCLE has been hosting the competition virtually from the last two years because of the pandemic, however this year, the competition activities will be conducted on-ground.

In 2021, more than 200 applications were received from all over Pakistan. 60 startups from the local rounds pitched in September 2021 which was followed by the country’s top 10 competing in the finals.

Aiman Bashir of “Outclass” an EdTech startup hailed as the winner for Pakistan She Loves Tech National competition in 2021 and represented Pakistan at the Global finals with 40 other startups from all over the world. Out-Class has recently raised $500,000 seed funding in a funding round.

“She Loves Tech Pakistan has been an inspiring experience!” Bashir states, “It is a truly unique experience to have connected with the industry experts and with so many brilliant women entrepreneurs having some incredibly innovative ideas to deliver change in Pakistan” she added.

Dr. Saira Siddique is the first Solo Female Startup Founder to Raise $1.8 Million For Health Tech Venture, medIQ. Siddqui was the finalist for She Loves Tech 2021.

“She Loves Tech was one of the best experiences for me. I was mentored by the most powerful women in technology and learnt from amazing fellow women entrepreneurs. By participating in the She Loves Tech competition, my pitch was perfected and the fundraising strategy was laser focused. SLT has been a partner in my journey so far and will remain an integral part for future disruption in the health tech sector.” Dr Saira says.

She loves Tech, offers entrepreneurs like Aiman and Saira the opportunity to learn from the experts on how to develop their credit history and pitch their idea to investors while they also get to interact with other like-minded women determined to bring a positive change.

Closer Look at She Loves Tech 2022

Commenting on the initiative, Sagheer Mufti, Chief Operating Officer - HBL, said, “Through this partnership, we are committed to supporting digital literacy, financial inclusion and entrepreneurship for women. Women entrepreneurs across Pakistan have great potential and should be given equal opportunities. This is also an imperative for economic progress. The Bank, in line with its purpose to promote financial and digital literacy amongst women, will continue to support such initiatives.”

This year, CIRCLE in partnership with HBL is hosting 9 local rounds in 15 cities and unlike the previous two years, all the activities for She Loves Tech 2022 will be conducted on ground. The goal is to reach and inspire 25,000 young women across Pakistan through pitches, panels, inspiring talks, digital boot camps, and workshops specially designed for them.

The activities will also include round table conferences with government officials for designing policies that focus on better financial inclusion of women.

The 2022 edition of She Loves Tech will be happening in 70+ locations in 6 continents.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad World Technology Bank Young Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Bahawalpur Sukkur Progress Circle Jamshoro September Women Mufti All From Government Industry Best Top Habib Bank Limited Million

Recent Stories

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

15 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

17 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

19 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.