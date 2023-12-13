Open Menu

Citizens Can Now Get The New Learner License Online : PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 03:42 PM

Citizens Can Now Get the New Learner License Online : PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf

The citizens of Punjab can now obtain their new Learner Driving License online using the PITB developed Driving License Issuance Management System (DLIMS 2.0)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The citizens of Punjab can now obtain their new Learner Driving License online using the PITB developed Driving License Issuance Management System (DLIMS 2.0). This was stated by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf while presiding over a review meeting at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the process for citizens to apply for a new learner license has been simplified. The citizens of Punjab can initiate the application process by searching “DLIMS” on Google or entering the address “dlims.punjab.gov.pk” in the search bar. Subsequently, a form will open on the website. To create an account, citizen has to provide his name, identity card, and other required information. All members of a family can use the same account to obtain their learner licenses.

The process is as follows. After logging in, click on “New Learner” to open a form on the screen with basic information. Fill out the form with accurate details. After clicking the “Submit” option, a 17-digit PSID code will be generated for the collection of the learner license fee. This code can be used to pay the fee through any bank's online application, ATM machine, or services like JazzCash.

Upon payment, the learner driving license will be generated on the screen. The print or image of the license can be displayed to traffic wardens as needed, even through a mobile phone.

In addition to the online system, citizens can also obtain a learner driving license from Police Khidmat Maraakaz, e-Khidmat Centers or Police Stations across Punjab.

Related Topics

Police Google Technology Punjab Mobile Bank Traffic Same Family All From Click

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

2 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

3 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

3 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

3 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

3 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

7 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

20 hours ago

More Stories From Technology