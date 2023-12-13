Citizens Can Now Get the New Learner License Online : PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf

The citizens of Punjab can now obtain their new Learner Driving License online using the PITB developed Driving License Issuance Management System (DLIMS 2.0)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The citizens of Punjab can now obtain their new Learner Driving License online using the PITB developed Driving License Issuance Management System (DLIMS 2.0). This was stated by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf while presiding over a review meeting at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the process for citizens to apply for a new learner license has been simplified. The citizens of Punjab can initiate the application process by searching “DLIMS” on Google or entering the address “dlims.punjab.gov.pk” in the search bar. Subsequently, a form will open on the website. To create an account, citizen has to provide his name, identity card, and other required information. All members of a family can use the same account to obtain their learner licenses.

The process is as follows. After logging in, click on “New Learner” to open a form on the screen with basic information. Fill out the form with accurate details. After clicking the “Submit” option, a 17-digit PSID code will be generated for the collection of the learner license fee. This code can be used to pay the fee through any bank's online application, ATM machine, or services like JazzCash.

Upon payment, the learner driving license will be generated on the screen. The print or image of the license can be displayed to traffic wardens as needed, even through a mobile phone.

In addition to the online system, citizens can also obtain a learner driving license from Police Khidmat Maraakaz, e-Khidmat Centers or Police Stations across Punjab.