Citizens Can Now Renew Learner Driving License Online: Chairman PITB

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 07:42 PM

The facility to renew Learner Driving License Online is now available for citizens

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The facility to renew Learner Driving License Online is now available for citizens. Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf stated that renewal of Regular License, Duplicate and International License are also being made online.

The latest feature in DLIMS, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has made the process easier for citizens to acquire the New Learner License or renew the expired Learner License. This online facility enables the citizens to apply for their Learners License on https://dlims.

punjab.gov.pk/register. The facility is also available at all e-Khidmat Maraakaz, Police Khidmat Maraakaz (PKM) Punjab and Police Stations across Punjab.

To apply for New Learner License, citizens need to fill the form online and submit their picture along with scanned copy/picture of the Original CNIC (front & back). After paying the fee online, citizens can download and print the Learner License. Legal action may be taken if the applicant furnishes any false information to obtain the Learner License.

