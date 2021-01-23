UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Clients Of Russian Telecommunication Providers Report Connection Issues - Downdetector

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 04:37 PM

Clients of Russian Telecommunication Providers Report Connection Issues - Downdetector

Clients of Russian telecommunication providers Beeline, MegaFon and MTS on Saturday complained about connection issues, according to the Downdetector website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Clients of Russian telecommunication providers Beeline, MegaFon and MTS on Saturday complained about connection issues, according to the Downdetector website.

Around 10:08 GMT, the website recorded 152 malfunction reports for Beeline as well as 33 and 54 for MegaFon and MTS. Earlier in the day, the three operators peaked with 322, 81 and 144 confirmed technical issues, respectively.

Among the most affected cities are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Saratov and Yekaterinburg.

The reports emerged amid nationwide protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Navalny was detained last Sunday upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, and placed in custody for 30 days for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction.

Police warned that the demonstrations were not authorized.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Saratov Yekaterinburg Kazan St. Petersburg Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Opposition to scream, shout after scale of their l ..

2 minutes ago

Spain's Marin clinches spot in Thailand Open final ..

2 minutes ago

Employees' problems being resolved on priority bas ..

2 minutes ago

Babar Azam From ball picker to Test captain

2 minutes ago

Chairman Senate, Speaker NA can summon Chairman NA ..

6 minutes ago

Police apprehends 22 gang members, recovered loote ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.