Clients of Russian Telecommunication Providers Report Connection Issues - Downdetector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Clients of Russian telecommunication providers Beeline, MegaFon and MTS on Saturday complained about connection issues, according to the Downdetector website.

Around 10:08 GMT, the website recorded 152 malfunction reports for Beeline as well as 33 and 54 for MegaFon and MTS. Earlier in the day, the three operators peaked with 322, 81 and 144 confirmed technical issues, respectively.

Among the most affected cities are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Saratov and Yekaterinburg.

The reports emerged amid nationwide protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Navalny was detained last Sunday upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, and placed in custody for 30 days for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction.

Police warned that the demonstrations were not authorized.