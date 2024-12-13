CM Maryam Visits Huawei Technologies In Shanghai’s Longgang District
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 13, 2024 | 03:08 PM
Punjab Chief Minister discusses various proposals and recommendations with Huawei's President of Government Affairs Mr. Wang Chengdong
SHANGHAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has visited Huawei Technologies in the Longgang district of Shanghai.
During the visit, it was decided, in collaboration with Huawei, to transform Lahore into Pakistan's first state-of-the-art smart city.
CM Maryam invited Huawei to invest in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab and Huawei assured its full cooperation in setting up an assembly and manufacturing plant in the province.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister discussed various proposals and recommendations with Huawei's President of Government Affairs Mr. Wang Chengdong, or turning Lahore into a modern digital city.
The meeting discussed e-commerce, ecosystem production, and the digitization of the health and education sectors.
The CM expressed interest in Huawei's health and education sector projects and shared information about Punjab's Safe City Project.
