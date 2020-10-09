CMOs deduct only withholding tax, GST, Federal Excise Duty on prepaid recharge:PTA

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) were deducting only withholding tax and General Sales Tax / Federal Excise Duty on the prepaid recharge /reload after restoration of taxes by the Supreme Court of Pakistan since April 201

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) were deducting only withholding tax and General Sales Tax / Federal Excise Duty on the prepaid recharge /reload after restoration of taxes by the Supreme Court of Pakistan since April 2019.

On the recharge of Rs 200, Rs 177.778 balance was provided to the user after deduction of Rs 22.222 against withholding tax, said a press release.

The PTA clarified that Rs 177.778 balance was provided to the user not Rs 152 as reported on the social media.

GST 19.5% was applied on per call, SMS, data usage basis or opting for any additional bundle / package, it further said.

When a user consumes its remaining balance of Rs 177.778, a total of Rs 29.01 as GST was charged.

In the same way, if a package was priced at Rs 167 (without GST), the same, required a prepaid balance of Rs 199.56 (Price+GST=Rs 167+Rs 32.56). Due to lack of clarity on the deduction of GST in addition to WHT, mobile subscribers were assuming that CMOs were charging well above applicable taxes, which was not correct.

Furthermore, PTA has fixed a ceiling on call setup charges Rs 0.15 per call.

PTA was vigilant about the rates/tariffs being charged by CMOs and action would be initiated on any reported incidence of charging above the published tariffs and applicable taxes in accordance with the law.