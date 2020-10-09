UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CMOs Deduct Only Withholding Tax, GST, Federal Excise Duty On Prepaid Recharge:PTA

Daniyal Sohail 31 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 02:51 PM

CMOs deduct only withholding tax, GST, Federal Excise Duty on prepaid recharge:PTA

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) were deducting only withholding tax and General Sales Tax / Federal Excise Duty on the prepaid recharge /reload after restoration of taxes by the Supreme Court of Pakistan since April 201

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) were deducting only withholding tax and General Sales Tax / Federal Excise Duty on the prepaid recharge /reload after restoration of taxes by the Supreme Court of Pakistan since April 2019.

On the recharge of Rs 200, Rs 177.778 balance was provided to the user after deduction of Rs 22.222 against withholding tax, said a press release.

The PTA clarified that Rs 177.778 balance was provided to the user not Rs 152 as reported on the social media.

GST 19.5% was applied on per call, SMS, data usage basis or opting for any additional bundle / package, it further said.

When a user consumes its remaining balance of Rs 177.778, a total of Rs 29.01 as GST was charged.

In the same way, if a package was priced at Rs 167 (without GST), the same, required a prepaid balance of Rs 199.56 (Price+GST=Rs 167+Rs 32.56). Due to lack of clarity on the deduction of GST in addition to WHT, mobile subscribers were assuming that CMOs were charging well above applicable taxes, which was not correct.

Furthermore, PTA has fixed a ceiling on call setup charges Rs 0.15 per call.

PTA was vigilant about the rates/tariffs being charged by CMOs and action would be initiated on any reported incidence of charging above the published tariffs and applicable taxes in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Social Media Same April SMS 2019

Recent Stories

Names of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife, daughters to be ..

59 seconds ago

Virus mutation won't affect potential vaccines: St ..

30 seconds ago

Tullah directs for early completion of investigati ..

3 minutes ago

Potential COVID-19 vaccines unaffected by mutation ..

3 minutes ago

Next year's Tokyo marathon postponed until after O ..

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 146,700 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.