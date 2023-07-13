Open Menu

Co-Working Center Launched In Gujrat Under PITB’s E-Earn Program

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 04:56 PM

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

Under the Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) e-Earn program, a co-working center has been launched in Gujrat to facilitate freelancers, start-ups and entrepreneurs

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13 July, 2023) Under the Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) e-Earn program, a co-working center has been launched in Gujrat to facilitate freelancers, start-ups and entrepreneurs. The co-working space has been set up in collaboration with Co-working Space Center–one of the eminent institutes in the city.

The e-Earn Centers are presently operational in Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, DG Khan and Sialkot. These centers have been launched with the support of private partners to provide working spaces to entrepreneurs, freelancers, workers and small businesses. The beneficiaries of this program are provided with working spaces, free internet, electricity and training hall etc.

e-Earn is Punjab’s largest co-working network for freelancers with special emphasis on promoting inclusion and foster diversity. Along with assuring a comfortable and secure environment, e-Earn aims at creating equal work opportunities for women and the differently-abled persons.

Freelancers having an excellent work profile and CNIC can register themselves to secure a seat for six months while the age limit is 18 to 40 years. Moreover, the government will pay 70 percent of the registration fee to provide relief to the freelancers.

