Coalition of 48 States Files Antitrust Suit Against Facebook - NY Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A coalition of 48 states has launched an anti-trust lawsuit against Facebook alleging that the company continues to stifle competition and protect its monopoly power, New York Attorney General Letita James said in a press release on Wednesday.

For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users," James said in the release.