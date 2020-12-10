UrduPoint.com
Coalition Of 48 States Files Antitrust Suit Against Facebook - NY Attorney General

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A coalition of 48 states has launched an anti-trust lawsuit against Facebook alleging that the company continues to stifle competition and protect its monopoly power, New York Attorney General Letita James said in a press release on Wednesday.

For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users," James said in the release.

