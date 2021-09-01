Colombia Launches Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates

The Colombian Health Ministry has introduced a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate that will show the immunization status of each citizen and can be downloaded from an official website

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Colombian Health Ministry has introduced a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate that will show the immunization status of each citizen and can be downloaded from an official website.

"The ministry is launching a digital vaccination certificate in Colombia - a personal document of citizens with information on their vaccination status," the ministry said in a Tuesday statement.

The step is meant to prevent forgery of such documents, as a certificate will have an online backup copy.

Last week, a man in the city of Cali was reported to have been vaccinated seven times, as there was no control or digital registration of the immunization process.

"The certificate will prove that a person has received one or two vaccine doses. It is digital and can be downloaded in PDF format. It is free and can be issued in English or Spanish. The certificate has a QR-code, which allows for its authenticity to be verified," Health Minister Fernando Ruiz stated.

The Colombian authorities have administered 35 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. According to official data, 45% of citizens have received at least one shot, with 29% being fully vaccinated.