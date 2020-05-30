UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ColorOS 7 (Android 10) Official Version Arrives To These OPPO Phones

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:18 PM

ColorOS 7 (Android 10) Official Version Arrives to these OPPO phones

Flagships like Find X, Reno 10X Zoom have started receiving the official version, Update coming soon on other OPPO smartphones as F9, A5 2020 and more

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020) OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, announced the rollout plan of its official version of the ColorOS 7 operating system (based on Android 10) today for Pakistan. Since April, OPPO users have been receiving the official version of ColorOS 7, and now it's coming to more devices to cover over 20 OPPO smartphones ultimately, including Reno, Find, and A series in a batch by batch rollout schedule.

Announced in November 2019, ColorOS 7 has been receiving positive feedback from OPPO users globally. With a 'Smooth and Delightful' disposition, the Android 10 based mobile operating system comes with a new Infinite Design, faster and smoother performance, enhanced privacy protection and a plethora of new features such as Soloop, focus mode, enhanced three-finger screenshot.

Commenting on the rollout, George Long CEO OPPO Pakistan AED, said, "The ColorOS team complies with strict quality requirements and takes user feedback very seriously.

Before the official version is rolled out, we evaluate bugs and feedback from over 92,000 testers worldwide and make thousands of revisions from the trial version."

ColorOS has over 350 million users across 140 countries and supports more than 80 languages.

Availability

ColorOS 7 official version is already available on the OPPO Find X, Find X SuperVooc Edition, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno, Reno 2, Reno 2F, R17 Pro, F11 Pro, and F11. The official version of ColorOS 7 update is being rolled out to the other OPPO smartphones as per the following schedule –

Phase 1: Upgraded in June

1. F9

2. F9 Pro

3. F7

4. F7 128G

5. A5 2020

6. A9 2020

Phase 2: Upgraded in June

1. F15

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile George Reno UAE Dirham April November Border 2019 Oppo From Million

Recent Stories

Animals Vaccinated for COVID-19 Show No Negative S ..

15 minutes ago

Immediate work on damaged part of KKH be started: ..

15 minutes ago

Vector Research Center May Start Studying COVID-19 ..

15 minutes ago

PPP wants deportation of Cynthia De Ritchie over r ..

30 minutes ago

Fascist Modi plan to change demographic compositio ..

19 minutes ago

12 among 3 POs arrested, weapons seized in Mianwal ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.