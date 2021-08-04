UrduPoint.com

Commission Establishing Causes Of Russia's Nauka ISS Module Incident - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

Commission Establishing Causes of Russia's Nauka ISS Module Incident - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) A special commission was formed to establish causes of unscheduled activation of engines of Russia's Nauka multipurpose laboratory module after its docking to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos Executive Director for Piloted Spaceflights Sergey Krikalev said on Wednesday.

Nauka docked to the ISS on July 29.

Three hours after the docking, its engines spontaneously activated, which led to a 45-degree turn of the station.

"Apparently, the module could not believe it had already docked, so when the module control system was initialized, the control system decided it was still performing a free flight and without understanding what happened, a safety algorithm was triggered, which activated engines ... This certainly should not have happened. A commission is currently studying causes," Krikalev said, as aired on Russia-24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia July

Recent Stories

Asim Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority Chairman

Asim Bajwa steps down as CPEC Authority Chairman

11 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 46 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 46 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

22 minutes ago
 PCB congratulates organisers on successful complet ..

PCB congratulates organisers on successful completion of women’s tournament

23 minutes ago
 UAE announces Thursday, 12th August, as new Islami ..

UAE announces Thursday, 12th August, as new Islamic year holiday for federal gov ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE sends 47 metric tonnes of medical supplies to ..

UAE sends 47 metric tonnes of medical supplies to Tunisia

25 minutes ago
 Umar Akmal allowed to resume club cricket

Umar Akmal allowed to resume club cricket

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.