MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) A special commission was formed to establish causes of unscheduled activation of engines of Russia's Nauka multipurpose laboratory module after its docking to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos Executive Director for Piloted Spaceflights Sergey Krikalev said on Wednesday.

Nauka docked to the ISS on July 29.

Three hours after the docking, its engines spontaneously activated, which led to a 45-degree turn of the station.

"Apparently, the module could not believe it had already docked, so when the module control system was initialized, the control system decided it was still performing a free flight and without understanding what happened, a safety algorithm was triggered, which activated engines ... This certainly should not have happened. A commission is currently studying causes," Krikalev said, as aired on Russia-24 broadcaster.