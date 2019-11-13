UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Directs PTA To Assert Its Regulatory Role On Telecommunication Sector For Improvement In Service

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:21 PM

Committee directs PTA to assert its regulatory role on telecommunication sector for improvement in service

The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to assert its regulatory role on telecommunication sector for improvement in service delivery and coverage in far flung areas

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th November, 2019) The Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to assert its regulatory role on telecommunication sector for improvement in service delivery and coverage in far flung areas.

The Committee meeting was held on Wednesday with Syed Amin-ul-Haque in the chair.During the meeting the Committee was given a comprehensive briefing about the regulatory mechanism of PTA and its future initiatives.The Chairman PTA apprised the Committee that PTA was actively pursuing its role as regulator on the telecommunication sector.

He informed that PTA had ensured service delivery in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the telecommunication licenses, modernization of services, regulate competition between telecom operators besides protecting consumers' interests.Responding to a query of a Member, the Chairman PTA apprised that the Authority also ensures effective compliance of telecom services in far-flung areas by operators through Universal Support Fund (USF).

He assured that PTA would take up the provision of telecom services through USF in Baluchistan and erstwhile FATA Districts.The Chairman PTA further informed that installation of Mobile Towers especially in the residential areas was allowed after a stringent process of verification and compliant to universal health and safety standards.

The Committee appreciated the performance of PTA, however, directed to take appropriate measures against fraudulent element defrauding people of their money through mobile networks, obscenity, spreading hate speech, sectarianism and religious intolerance.

He informed that investment conducive environment created by government had resulted in 70% rise in mobile devices assembly which would ultimately result in their manufacturing in Pakistan.The Committee while reviewing compliance of Committee's earlier directives/recommendations appreciated the timely response by the Establishment Division.

The Committee recommended for developing Standard Operation Procedure for disposal of cases of deputation in Federal Government Department under wedlock policy. The Committee directed Federal Public Service Commission to conclude inquiry into the alleged unauthorized amendment in FPSC rules within six weeks.The meeting was attended by Mr.

Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs MNAs; Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, Mr. Aamir Talal Gopang, Mr. Muhammad Aslam Khan, Ms. Uzma Riaz, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Mr. Mohsin Dawar, Additional Secretary, Establishment, Chairman PTA, Secretary Federal Public Service Commission and Senior Officers of the concerned departments.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan FATA Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Ghulam Ali Money Government Cabinet Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

Ashfaq’s fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy century help ..

3 minutes ago

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera makes funny tweet on i ..

40 minutes ago

Umar Akmal, Usman Salahuddin hit half-centuries

58 minutes ago

JUI-F to widen its protest across the country

1 hour ago

Turkey Captures Top IS Militant During Operation i ..

5 minutes ago

Guaido, Maduro loyalists face off inside Venezuela ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.