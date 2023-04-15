Communication, Deconfliction With US Rivals in Space Becoming More Important - Space Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Communication and deconfliction between the United States and strategic competitors in space is becoming more important as the operating environment gets more congested, Maj. Gen. John Olson, mobilization assistant to the US Space Force Chief of Space Operations, said on Friday.

"Communication and deconfliction are really important enablers for the safety, security and stability of space, and as we get more congested, contested and competitive in space, I think that is very important," Olson said during a press briefing in response to a question from Sputnik.

The so-called red line between the United States and Russia is very important and can be used for any particular matter of importance, Olson said.

Maintaining a level of stability and a way to deescalate and clarify issues in space is a step in the right direction, Olson also said.

Projects by countries such as Russia and China in space, including future missions to the Moon, reflect the strategically competitive and important nature of the domain, Olson added.