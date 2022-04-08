Complaints against illegal profiteering possible through Qeemat Punjab App: PITB Chairman Asif Balal Lodhi

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi said that citizens can lodge complaints against shortage of food items and illegal profiteering through Qeemat Punjab App

Expressing his views, Chairman PITB stated, "A dedicated Toll Free Helpline 0800-02345 has been launched for the convenience of citizens during the holy month of Ramzan." He said that the prices of essential commodities, fruits, vegetables and poultry are updated on daily basis in the Qeemat Punjab app.

Moreover, the consumers can also complain about the high prices of essential commodities, non-display of official price lists, poor quality of sale items or inappropriate behavior of shopkeepers via Qeemat Punjab App, he stated.