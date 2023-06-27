Open Menu

Congress Needs To Expand US Space Force Beyond Trump Limits - Former Senior Officer

Daniyal Sohail Published June 27, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Congress Needs to Expand US Space Force Beyond Trump Limits - Former Senior Officer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Congress must authorize the further growth of the US Space Force founded by former President Donald Trump beyond its currently projected maximum manpower level of 18,000 to enable it to adequately respond to the growing and unanticipated space domain challenges from Russia and China, Mitchell Institute Senior Fellow for Space Studies Charles Galbreath said on Monday.

"Congress must authorize the growth of the US Space Force beyond (the accepted figure of) 18,000," Galbreath, who served in a number of top level positions during the setting up and initial expansion of the Space Force, said in a Mitchell Institute podcast.

For decades the United States had sized and designed its entire military forces based on the assumption that it continued to enjoy uninterrupted access to its own space capabilities, Galbreath said.

However with the development of advanced counter space capabilities systems that had already been successfully tested by both Russia and China, that assumption no longer held true, he said.

General Atomics Space Systems Vice President Robert Atkin agreed with this assessment about the challenge posed by the rapid development of Russian and Chinese counter-capability space systems.

"We have underestimated how fast the adversaries could advance to shooting down our space assets," Atkin said.

However, Galbreath said the United States now needed to develop in response "some means of threatening" the space systems of Russia and China.

