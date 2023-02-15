UrduPoint.com

Consolidated Revenue Of Russia's Yandex Under US GAAP Grew By 46% To $7Bln In 2022

Daniyal Sohail Published February 15, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Consolidated Revenue of Russia's Yandex Under US GAAP Grew by 46% to $7Bln in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The consolidated revenue of Russia's IT giant Yandex under US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles grew by 46% to 521 billion rubles ($7 billion) in 2022, the company said on Wednesday.

"Focus in... 2022 (was on) improving operational efficiency, financial sustainability, product and service development. As a result, Yandex's revenue in 2022 grew by 46% compared to 2021 and amounted to 521.7 billion rubles," the company said in a statement.

Adjusted net income grew from 8 billion rubles in 2021 to 10.8 billion rubles in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 64.

1 billion rubles in 2022 compared to 32.1 billion rubles a year earlier.

In September, Yandex announced that it had suspended its option program for employees, and the option part of the income would be replaced with increased salaries and bonuses. Thus, 18.5 billion rubles were allocated for single and option payments in 2022.

Yandex is a Russian multinational IT company, owned by Dutch-registered Yandex N.V., that provides online products and services, including an internet search engine, e-commerce, transportation, maps and navigation, mobile applications, and qn online advertising platform.

