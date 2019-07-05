Construction for National Space Center in Moscow to Begin in Fall - Construction Company

Construction for the National Space Center, which will be based at the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, is set to begin this fall, Mars Gazizulin, head of the Mosinzhproekt construction company, told journalists on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Construction for the National Space Center, which will be based at the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, is set to begin this fall, Mars Gazizulin, head of the Mosinzhproekt construction company , told journalists on Friday.

Mars Gazizulin was speaking at the two-day Moscow Urban Forum, which started on Thursday.

"We'll construct the building in three years. I think, in the fall, maybe in September, we will start constructing the foundation ditch," Gazizulin said.

President Vladimir Putin charged State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the Moscow government with building the National Space Center during his annual address to the parliament in February. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin suggested placing the center on the territory of Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, which belongs to Roscosmos.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered Roscosmos, the government of Moscow and the Finance Ministry to finish the National Space Center by December 4, 2019.