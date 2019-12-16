UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Launch Pad For Super Heavy Rocket At Vostochny Can Start In 2022 - Rogozin

Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Construction of a launch complex for super heavy-lift rockets could start at Russia's Vostochny spaceport in 2022, the chief of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said.

According to a presentation presented by Rogozin at a press conference, the construction should start near the end of 2022, when a launch complex for Angara missiles will be completed. The first launch of a super-heavy rocket is scheduled for 2028.

Rogozin added that the complex for super heavy rockets was already being designed to understand concrete parameters of the construction.

