UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Of New National Space Center Has Started In Russia - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:05 PM

Construction of New National Space Center Has Started in Russia - Roscosmos

Construction of Russia's new National Space Center has begun, with Moscow government and State Space Corporation Roscosmos having approved its conceptual design, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Construction of Russia's new National Space Center has begun, with Moscow government and State Space Corporation Roscosmos having approved its conceptual design, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked Roscosmos and Moscow government in February with creating the new center. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has offered building the center on the territory of Roscosmos' Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center in the Russian capital.

"Work has been launched already. Moscow government and Roscosmos have approved the conceptual design of the National Space Center and the architectural layout of the industrial park," Rogozin told reporters at the Khrunichev center.

The industrial park will occupy 90 hectares (222.4 acres) of the territory. Apart from that, the National Space Center may reportedly house a new Roscosmos office and a backup of the Mission Control Center, located in Moscow region's Korolyov.

The National Space Center is expected to open in 2022.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin February May From Government

Recent Stories

TECNO SPARK 4 Trending On Twitter

21 minutes ago

Hazardous air pollutants cross WHO safe air qualit ..

4 minutes ago

Netflix in Italy tax evasion probe: reports

4 minutes ago

Resident seeks more parking plazas in Islamabad

4 minutes ago

Over 7,600 Pakistani students studying at US varsi ..

4 minutes ago

Advisor visits small hydel projects in Lower Dir, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.