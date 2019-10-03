Construction of New National Space Center Has Started in Russia - Roscosmos

Construction of Russia's new National Space Center has begun, with Moscow government and State Space Corporation Roscosmos having approved its conceptual design, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Construction of Russia's new National Space Center has begun, with Moscow government and State Space Corporation Roscosmos having approved its conceptual design, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked Roscosmos and Moscow government in February with creating the new center. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has offered building the center on the territory of Roscosmos' Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center in the Russian capital.

"Work has been launched already. Moscow government and Roscosmos have approved the conceptual design of the National Space Center and the architectural layout of the industrial park," Rogozin told reporters at the Khrunichev center.

The industrial park will occupy 90 hectares (222.4 acres) of the territory. Apart from that, the National Space Center may reportedly house a new Roscosmos office and a backup of the Mission Control Center, located in Moscow region's Korolyov.

The National Space Center is expected to open in 2022.