Construction of Russian National Space Center to Be Finished in Moscow in 2023 - Roscosmos

The construction of the Russian National Space Center on the territory of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center in Moscow is set to be finished in 2023, according to the Roscosmos space corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The construction of the Russian National Space Center on the territory of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center in Moscow is set to be finished in 2023, according to the Roscosmos space corporation.

Previously, the construction was planned to end in December 2022, per the schedule obtained by Sputnik.

"We plan to finish the construction of the National Space Center in 2023," the corporation said in the materials published on its website.

President Vladimir Putin tasked Roscosmos and the Moscow city government with building the National Space Center during his annual address to the parliament in February 2019. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin suggested that the center be built on the territory of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, which belongs to Roscosmos.

