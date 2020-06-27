Consumer Giant Unilever Pulls Social Media Advertising in US Amid 'Polarized' Atmosphere

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The consumer goods giant Unilever has said on Friday that it will suspend its advertising on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in the United States until the end of the year, citing a "polarized" atmosphere.

"Given our Responsibility Framework and the polarized atmosphere in the U.S., we have decided that starting now through at least the end of the year, we will not run brand advertising in social media newsfeed platforms Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in the U.S.," a company statement read.

Unilever added that it will continue to review this stance, adding that advertising on these platforms at present would not benefit people or society.

Several large US companies, including the telecommunications giant Verizon, and apparel firms North Face and Patagonia, have begun a boycott of Facebook, citing the ongoing presence of misinformation and hate speech on the platform.

The campaign to boycott Facebook was launched by several prominent US civil rights organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. These organizations have accused Facebook of deliberately failing to tackle the issue of hateful content.