Consumers Of 3G/4G Service Increased To 111 Mln

Daniyal Sohail Published April 15, 2022 | 03:38 PM

Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 111 mln

The number of 3G and 4G service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 111 million by end of February 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 111 million by end of February 2022.

As per detail available on the official site of the PTA website, Pakistan has around 192 million mobile phone users. The number of broadband subscribers reached 114 million in February while the broadband penetration was recorded at 52.02 percent.

