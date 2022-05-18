Consumers of 3G/4G service increased to 113 mln

The number of 3G and 4G service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 113 million by end of March 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 113 million by end of March 2022.�As per the details available on the official site of the PTA, the number of active mobile SIMs has reached to 193 million while mobile and fixed Broadband consumer's numbers saw a 39.

4 percent increase.�The number of broadband subscribers reached 116million while the broadband penetration was recorded at 52.79 percent.