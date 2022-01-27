UrduPoint.com

Consumers Of 3G/4G Service Increases To 108 Mln

Daniyal Sohail Published January 27, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Consumers of 3G/4G service increases to 108 mln

The number of 3G and 4G service users in Pakistan has significant increased and reached 108 million by end of December 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significant increased and reached 108 million by end of December 2021.

As per detail available at the official site of the PTA website, Pakistan has around 189 million mobile phone users.

The number of broadband subscribers has reached 110 million in December while the broadband penetration was recorded at 49.94 percent.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked about 86,000 mobile devices that were found involved in fraudulent activities.

