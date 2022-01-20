Contact With Russian Cosmonauts on Spacewalk Dropped for Over 10 Minutes - Broadcast

UrduPoint.com

Communication with Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, working in outer space on the International Space Station, was disrupted on Wednesday for more than 10 minutes, according to a broadcast on the website of the Russian space agency Roscosmos

The broadcast went dead at around 16:09 GMT and came back two minutes later with the voices of ground specialists asking the cosmonauts to answer them. Shkaplerov and Dubrov did not respond to calls but continued to carry out their spacewalk directive, according to footage from ISS cameras.

More than 10 minutes later, the broadcast picked up the sound of the cosmonauts talking to each other. They later confirmed to ground specialists that the connection had been restored and was good.

Shkaplerov and Dubrov embarked on their spacewalk, expected to last around six hours and 40 minutes at 12:18 GMT Wednesday. The cosmonauts have to establish handrail-transitions between the Prichal and Nauka node modules, located in the Russian segment of the International Space Station, among other tasks.

