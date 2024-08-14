Open Menu

Continuous Internet Disruptions In Pakistan Impact Users, Businesses

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Continuous internet disruptions in Pakistan impact users, businesses

Although the internet remains accessible, the users have reported a noticeable decline in speed, with data services particularly affected

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2024) The internet users across Pakistan continue to face significant challenges as disruptions in online services persist.

Although the internet remains accessible, the users have reported a noticeable decline in speed, with data services particularly affected.

These disruptions have created serious difficulties for businesses, exacerbated by the recent outage of WhatsApp, a key communication platform. The situation has raised concerns among both individuals and businesses, with many citizens feeling that their rights are being compromised. The state is also reportedly facing financial losses due to these disruptions.

The impact on internet services is hindering online transportation services and business transactions, leading to widespread frustration.

Citizens have expressed their displeasure with the blockage of social media platforms, viewing it as an infringement on freedom of expression.

There are increasing calls for the government to prioritize personal freedoms over the suspension of social media platforms, as the ongoing internet shutdown is not only causing severe communication problems but also damaging Pakistan’s reputation on the international stage.

Despite numerous inquiries, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has yet to release an official statement addressing the current internet issues.

