Contract for Launch of Proton-M Rocket for Foreign Customer May be Signed This Year

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A contract for the launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket for a foreign customer may be concluded by the end of 2021, Dmitry Loskutov, the director-general of Glavkosmos (a subsidiary of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscormos), told Sputnik on Wednesday,

"Negotiations are underway with several foreign customers on the use of the Proton-M carrier rocket.

We do not exclude that, following the results of these negotiations, we will come to the signing of a contract this year," Loskutov said on the sidelines of the GLEX-2021 international conference for space exploration.