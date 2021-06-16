UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contract For Launch Of Proton-M Rocket For Foreign Customer May Be Signed This Year

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Contract for Launch of Proton-M Rocket for Foreign Customer May be Signed This Year

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A contract for the launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket for a foreign customer may be concluded by the end of 2021, Dmitry Loskutov, the director-general of Glavkosmos (a subsidiary of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscormos), told Sputnik on Wednesday,

"Negotiations are underway with several foreign customers on the use of the Proton-M carrier rocket.

We do not exclude that, following the results of these negotiations, we will come to the signing of a contract this year," Loskutov said on the sidelines of the GLEX-2021 international conference for space exploration.

Related Topics

Russia May

Recent Stories

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

35 minutes ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

50 minutes ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

53 minutes ago

West eyes pre-Covid normal as Moscow orders mandat ..

26 minutes ago

6 arrested, arms & car recovered

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.