UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conventional Warfare Replaced By Cyber Warfare: Secretary IT

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:06 PM

Conventional warfare replaced by Cyber warfare: Secretary IT

Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Friday said that Conventional warfare had been replaced by Cyber warfare and it brings a collective responsibility of the government officials to be prepared against cyber-attacks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Friday said that Conventional warfare had been replaced by Cyber warfare and it brings a collective responsibility of the government officials to be prepared against cyber-attacks.

Addressing the awareness workshop on cyber security organized by Ministry of IT and Telecommunication he said that the ministry will be conducting more workshops of such kind for the policy makers, legislators and other government officials, as cyber security awareness is a key priority of the government.

Syed Junaid Imam, Member (IT) MoIT, Syed Shabahat Ali, CEO NITB and Bilal Abbasi, Director (IT) MoIT along-with numerous officials from different Federal ministries/divisions were present at the workshop.

The aim of the workshop was to highlight the issue of cyber-attacks and how we can protect government's sensitive data and work.

Related Topics

From Government

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

44 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to facilitate minorities: Ijaz ..

4 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibiti ..

4 minutes ago

US Suspends All Public Charter Flights to Cuba Exc ..

4 minutes ago

Govt to alleviate inflation, provide jobs this yea ..

4 minutes ago

New US Ambassador to Arrive in Russia on January 1 ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.