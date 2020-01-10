Conventional warfare replaced by Cyber warfare: Secretary IT

Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Friday said that Conventional warfare had been replaced by Cyber warfare and it brings a collective responsibility of the government officials to be prepared against cyber-attacks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Friday said that Conventional warfare had been replaced by Cyber warfare and it brings a collective responsibility of the government officials to be prepared against cyber-attacks.

Addressing the awareness workshop on cyber security organized by Ministry of IT and Telecommunication he said that the ministry will be conducting more workshops of such kind for the policy makers, legislators and other government officials, as cyber security awareness is a key priority of the government.

Syed Junaid Imam, Member (IT) MoIT, Syed Shabahat Ali, CEO NITB and Bilal Abbasi, Director (IT) MoIT along-with numerous officials from different Federal ministries/divisions were present at the workshop.

The aim of the workshop was to highlight the issue of cyber-attacks and how we can protect government's sensitive data and work.