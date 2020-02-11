UrduPoint.com
Coolpad Launching In Pakistan With Official Partner Smart Care Technologies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:27 PM

Coolpad launching in Pakistan with Official Partner Smart Care Technologies

Coolpad, a globally acclaimed Chinese manufacturing brand, is now going to be officially launched in Pakistan, through its official partnership with SmartCare Technologies

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th February, 2020) Coolpadhas besotted successfully in China, Vietnam, USA, Europe, Malaysia, Indonesia and India with its diverse integration.Coolpad Group Limited is a largest Chinese Telecommunications Equipment Company,headquartered in Shenzhen.
The salient feature about this brand is its mid-range affordability and durability which would dazzle a huge populace indigenously.
The only partner of Coolpad in Pakistan is SmartCare Technologies. Over the years, SmartCare has become well known through its exceptional service, brand durability and persistency; and now is all set to representCoolpad Smartphones with the same enthusiasm.

Regarding this forthcoming partnership of Smart Care and Coolpad in Pakistan, the CEO of Smart Care, Mohammad Tufail Ashraf said, “Smart Care as the most value-added partner of Coolpad in Pakistan is looking forward to set a benchmark in the mid-range mobile industry. Our core philosophy is to provide our customers with the most reliable and up-to-date products of Coolpad”.
With its Global consumer ship, Coolpad is going to be a huge success and would stand as a competition in the emerging smartphone industry of Pakistan.

