Copyright Probe, Raids Stoke Fear In Russian IT

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:59 PM

Copyright probe, raids stoke fear in Russian IT

Russia's tech community has expressed alarm over raids on web company Nginx, one of the country's biggest IT success stories, in a copyright probe that its co-founder condemned on Monday as "racketeering".

Nginx, the company behind web server software used by a third of the world's active websites, was founded in 2011 by two Russians, Igor Sysoyev and Maxim Konovalov.

Nginx, the company behind web server software used by a third of the world's active websites, was founded in 2011 by two Russians, Igor Sysoyev and Maxim Konovalov.

US-based F5 Networks bought it for $670 million earlier this year and now employs its co-founders.

Police raided Nginx's Moscow office on Thursday as well as the homes of Sysoyev and Konovalov, confiscating phones, laptops and documents, Konovalov told AFP, calling this a scare tactic.

The raids were part of a criminal probe into suspected violations by Sysoyev and Konovalov, stemming from a claim of copyright ownership filed by Russian media and internet holding company Rambler where both worked before quitting and founding Nginx.

Rambler Group told AFP that it considers its "exclusive rights to web server Nginx violated" and was to hold an emergency board meeting Monday to discuss the issue.

Russia's IT community has slammed the case as an outrageous precedent because Sysoyev had coded Nginx in his free time while working as a systems administrator at Rambler and had made its source code open to other developers.

Two of Sysoyev's former supervisors at Rambler in the 2000s and a former CEO posted or told Russian media that the company never gave Sysoyev any coding assignments and such side-projects were widespread in the heyday of the Russian internet.

