Copyright probe, raids stoke fear in Russian IT

Russia's tech community expressed alarm over police raids on web company Nginx, one of the country's biggest IT success stories, in a copyright probe that its co-founder condemned on Monday as "racketeering".

Nginx, the company behind a web server software used by a third of the world's active websites, was founded in 2011 by two Russians, Igor Sysoyev and Maxim Konovalov.

US-based F5 Networks bought it for $670 million earlier this year and now employs its co-founders.

Police raided Nginx's Moscow office on Thursday as well as the homes of Sysoyev and Konovalov, confiscating phones, laptops and documents, Konovalov told AFP, calling this a scare tactic.

The raids were part of a criminal probe into suspected violations by Sysoyev and Konovalov, stemming from a claim of copyright ownership filed by Russian media and internet holding Rambler where both worked before quitting and founding Nginx.

Rambler Group told AFP that it considers its "exclusive rights to web server Nginx violated" and was to hold an emergency board meeting Monday to discuss the issue.

Russia's IT community has slammed the case as an outrageous precedent because Sysoyev had coded Nginx on his private time while working as a systems administrator at Rambler and had long ago made its source code open to other developers.

"Prosecution for open source is a very bad signal to the community of coders," Yandex said in a statement.

Konovalov said that since 2011 Rambler had "never made contact" or claims. He said he saw the probe as a "racketeering" tactic employed after Nginx was sold in March.

F5 said in an emailed statement that it "took measures to ensure the security of our master software builds" concerning Nginx, adding that its servers are not in Russia.

"F5 fully supports our employees and we believe these claims against them do not have merit," it said.

The two Nginx founders are not under arrest and have the status of witnesses, but if charged they could serve up to six years in prison.

Konovalov said such copyright cases should not be handled by criminal investigators but "argued in an arbitration court".

"Criminal probes are needed to take hostages, to exert pressure, to gain the upper hand ahead of arbitration," he said, comparing it to similar controversial cases against entrepeneurs in Russia.

"We made one of the best servers, a unique Russian product, and for this we'll be sent to prison," he said.

"If the case is not resolved, it will be a tremendous signal to the IT community: leave (Russia) if you have the chance."