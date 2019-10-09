UrduPoint.com
Cosmonaut Ovchinin Says Was Calm Ahead Of Flight After Last Year's Soyuz Launch Accident

Daniyal Sohail 52 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:19 PM

Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin said he was not nervous and trusted the reliability of Russian rockets before taking off on a new spaceflight aboard the Soyuz-FG this spring following a launch accident last October

KOROLYOV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin said he was not nervous and trusted the reliability of Russian rockets before taking off on a new spaceflight aboard the Soyuz-FG this spring following a launch accident last October.

Ovchinin was speaking a press conference at the Yuri Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center about his recent spaceflight to the International Space Station. He along with US astronaut Nick Hague and the UAE's first astronaut, Hazzaa Al Mansoori, returned to Earth aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft on October 3.

"In March, I didn't expect anything to happen again. I was sure it would go as planned, and that's what happened," Ovchinin said.

On October 11, 2018, a Soyuz-FG rocket carrying Ovchinin and Hague malfunctioned minutes after liftoff, sending their capsule into a steep fall back to Earth, where they landed unharmed. The two managed to take off in March and make it safely to the space station.

