Could Tecno Spark Go Be The New People’s Choice Phone?

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 02:02 PM

Could Tecno Spark Go be the new people’s choice phone?

Tecno Spark Go is a budget mobile that’s catered towards students, budget conscious individuals and those who want good features but can’t pay a lot

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th August, 2019) Tecno Spark Go is a budget mobile that’s catered towards students, budget conscious individuals and those who want good features but can’t pay a lot. TheRs.12, 999 only smartphone is releasing this August and comes with many exclusive deals.

A number of leaks related to TECNO Mobile’s upcoming low end device have surfaced and its gotten people excited. These leaks are related to the price and specifications of the device, which are the fundamental building blocks of the phone and will either make it or break it. TECNO always promises quality at a fair price and this time the company seems to have broken all barriers to ensure the best low end device they can possibility muster at the moment with the best possible features. As per rumors Spark Go comes will have an unbelievable price of only 12,999 PKR which makes it super affordable for almost everyone. The phone is rumoured to have 4G LTE as well as DotNotch display together with a large memory and AI technology.

This storage is rumoured to be 16GB with the possibility of expansion through the dedicated SD card slot. This makes it great for people who are worried about less space as it allows one to easily store all theirmusic and pictures.

This will also allow the phone to store lots of games and applications as these are mostly are sized between 100 megabytes to a gigabyte. This together with the battery that’s said to be 3000 mAhmakes the Spark Go the most reliable phone in the market right now. This battery is also rumoured to be removable, a feature missing in quite a number ofcompetitor phones. The device seems to be a promising one overall and TECNO is looking forward to becoming the low to mid end device king as well with such features being available at anaffordable costs. The company looks forward to pleasing its customers as each year passes. What’s even more exciting is that it’s rumored that TECNO will be offering exclusive deals with the Spark Go. These deals could be anything from free goodies or products, further discounts or even trips and other high value rewards. Deals like these are a great way to get consumer attention so TECNO is definitely playing its cards right. Moreover, the affordability coupled with the rewards will attract a lot of consumers and might just make the Spark Go a public favorite. Keep an eye out for the Spark Go if you want to avail these amazing benefits or if you’re just interested in seeing what else the TECNO Spark Go has to offer.

