Countries Increase Use Of Digital Technology During Pandemic: Fijian Official

Daniyal Sohail Published May 20, 2022 | 12:24 PM

The impact of digital technology in revolutionizing and transforming the way of thinking has been accelerated due to lockdowns and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said a Fijian government official on Friday

According to Fijivillage news website, while marking the World Metrology Day on Friday, Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Shaheen Ali said the past two years have made people in countries like Fiji more aware of harnessing technology.

Ali said Fiji, as the hub for trade, transportation and communication in the Pacific region, will set the foundation for the region to evolve from a traditional metrology system to a robust, modern and effective system.

