Here's how to stay on top of your fitness with Huawei

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021) For all the fitness enthusiasts who want to get their partners to practice a healthier lifestyle? Valentine is the perfect time of the year to show your other half by improving their well-being, so if you are looking for a special gift this valentine? Look no more….Huawei’s fitness products and services will step up your game to help you achieve your fitness goals as a couple. Because couples that work out together, stay together!

As smartwatches and wearables became very trendy lately, what better way to help your loved ones care for themselves by gifting them a watch that can help them monitor their well-being? The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection is one of the flagship products in this category. This high-end smartwatch does not boast only a premium classic design but comes loaded with amazing features such as a long-lasting battery, upgraded health monitoring features, comprehensive sport and fitness tracking and it's also water-resistant. If your other half dislikes the hustle of carrying out chargers and cables, get assured that he or she will love this smartwatch as its battery can last up to two weeks and it supports wireless charging also. Moreover, the smart wearable offers a wide range of health monitoring such as oxygen saturation detection, sleep quality, stress level, and 24-Hour heart rate detection. With all these accurate monitoring features, can you think of a better way to live a healthier lifestyle?

The flagship smartwatch powered by Huawei supports also precise data tracking for more than 100 workout modes, such as climbing, outdoor running, rowing, surfing, tennis playing, and now skiing and golfing has been added too. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection is the perfect gadget for swimmers or beach lovers as it is water-resistant for a capacity of up to 50 meters*. The best thing about this watch is that it can interconnect seamlessly with your smartphone. After pairing it with your Huawei smartphone via Bluetooth, you can easily make or take phone calls when jogging or perhaps mute or reject them if you need silence, all that right from your wrist.

Thanks to Huawei AI Seamless life strategy, which aims to interconnect all your smart gadgets seamlessly, you can find additional options available when interacting with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro with your Huawei smartphone. For example, you can listen to your favorite tracks stored on your phone, control your smartphone volume directly from the watch and also take pictures! Yes, the smartwatch works just like a remote shutter and allows you to remotely snap photos through the phone.

Not sure if any other fitness gift can beat the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection this valentine?

*Leather Straps are not water-resistant



If your partner has already a smartwatch, don’t worry! Huawei offers a wide range of other products and services that interact seamlessly together to help you lead a healthier lifestyle. If you wish to stick to wearables you can also select various alternatives from the audio family. In this case, the HUAWEI Freebuds Pro earphones can be a good option as a valentine's gift and great accessory to listen to your favourite tunes while working out together or you can also use them to zone out and focus on your yoga or meditation session with your partner! Apart from its stylish design and stunning audio quality, the HUAWEI Freebuds Pro can become your best friend when working out in crowded areas such as gyms or parks. The smart earphones feature an intelligent dynamic active noise cancellation that does not only cancel noise but also adapts to your surroundings. Moreover, you can connect these earphones seamlessly to your PC and tablet while watching fitness videos in case you don’t want to disturb your surroundings. If you get a call while listening to music from your tablet, you can answer the call and the music stops playing automatically on the tablet. After you hang up, the music continues to play!

Finally, while working out with your partner, you can enhance the ambiance by adding some music through HUAWEI Music. This music streaming service lets you enjoy a high-quality music experience by browsing songs including radio channels and playlists categorized by mood. The Huawei flagship mobile, HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro for example enables easy access to the all the cloud services such as HUAWEI Music or HUAWEI Health by simply creating a Huawei User ID and connect all your Huawei devices to its cloud.

Nowadays, fitness tracking technology and new innovative devices such as smartwatches and online applications on smartphones have become a necessity to live a healthy lifestyle. Huawei has understood the importance of it and is working continuously to enhance the user experience from a health and wellbeing perspective. This valentine, don’t struggle on finding the perfect gift to your loved ones, Huawei connected products and services are the best gifts that you can wish!