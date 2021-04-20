Court in The Hague Has Not Yet Received US Satellite Images From Site of MH17 Crash- Judge

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The District Court of The Hague, which considers the MH17 Boeing crash case, has not yet received satellite images from the scene of the tragedy from the United States, and the investigation continues, judge Maria Kneif said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"The court has instructed the investigating judge to conduct investigation. Part of these investigations has concluded, part is ongoing, including the satellite footage. When all documents are received, they are included in the case file and that is discussed in the public trial ... We understood that some of it is still pending. Some is not been completed yet.

If the USA respond to that instruction, that will be discussed further during the trial on the merits," Kneif said, when asked if the court has received any response from Washington.

The Dutch court has repeatedly requested the US to provide the satellite images from the site of the deadly 2014 crash over eastern Ukraine, in order to attach them to the case, but in vain. Last June, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said that the US had informed the Dutch authorities of its inability to send the classified satellite images, which had been earlier presented to the Dutch special services, in addition to a memorandum.