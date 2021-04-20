UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court In The Hague Has Not Yet Received US Satellite Images From Site Of MH17 Crash- Judge

Daniyal Sohail 22 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Court in The Hague Has Not Yet Received US Satellite Images From Site of MH17 Crash- Judge

AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The District Court of The Hague, which considers the MH17 Boeing crash case, has not yet received satellite images from the scene of the tragedy from the United States, and the investigation continues, judge Maria Kneif said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"The court has instructed the investigating judge to conduct investigation. Part of these investigations has concluded, part is ongoing, including the satellite footage. When all documents are received, they are included in the case file and that is discussed in the public trial ... We understood that some of it is still pending. Some is not been completed yet.

If the USA respond to that instruction, that will be discussed further during the trial on the merits," Kneif said, when asked if the court has received any response from Washington.

The Dutch court has repeatedly requested the US to provide the satellite images from the site of the deadly 2014 crash over eastern Ukraine, in order to attach them to the case, but in vain. Last June, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said that the US had informed the Dutch authorities of its inability to send the classified satellite images, which had been earlier presented to the Dutch special services, in addition to a memorandum.

Related Topics

USA Ukraine Washington The Hague United States SITE June All From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE agreed to promote bilateral trade, e ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan records 137 more deaths due to COVID-19

10 minutes ago

Dana Gas KRI collections at $53 million year-to-da ..

15 minutes ago

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of ..

29 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE tackles virus crisis with telling ..

30 minutes ago

India reports daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 259, ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.