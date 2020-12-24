COVID-19 Pandemic Sparked Interest in Space Imaging Services - Roscosmos Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Self-isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has increased interest in space imaging as a way to monitor and control what is happening on Earth, Milana Elerdova, the head of the Terra Tech company, Russian state space corporation Rosсosmos' commercial operator of Earth's remote sensing and geoinformation services, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Due to it [the pandemic], the need for remote monitoring of objects and phenomena has increased. Taking into account the pandemic, it becomes more difficult to organize business trips, so requests to us have significantly increased," Elerdova said.

The company head added that the main consumers of space imaging services today were the banking sector, as well as various construction and design organizations. The forestry and regional authorities have also begun showing interest in the services.