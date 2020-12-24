UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Pandemic Sparked Interest In Space Imaging Services - Roscosmos Operator

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

COVID-19 Pandemic Sparked Interest in Space Imaging Services - Roscosmos Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Self-isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has increased interest in space imaging as a way to monitor and control what is happening on Earth, Milana Elerdova, the head of the Terra Tech company, Russian state space corporation Rosсosmos' commercial operator of Earth's remote sensing and geoinformation services, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Due to it [the pandemic], the need for remote monitoring of objects and phenomena has increased. Taking into account the pandemic, it becomes more difficult to organize business trips, so requests to us have significantly increased," Elerdova said.

The company head added that the main consumers of space imaging services today were the banking sector, as well as various construction and design organizations. The forestry and regional authorities have also begun showing interest in the services.

Related Topics

Business Russia Company Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

21 minutes ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

42 minutes ago

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

1 hour ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

1 hour ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

1 hour ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.