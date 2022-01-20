COVID-19 Vaccination Center with Booster Shots Opens for the Employees of PITB & other Tenants at Arfa Software Technology Park

As per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Covid-19 Vaccination Center has reopened at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for the employees of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), tenants of ASTP and their families

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2022) As per the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Covid-19 Vaccination Center has reopened at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for the employees of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), tenants of ASTP and their families.

The center is particularly offering COVID-19 Booster Shots to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all amid the fifth wave of Covid-19. Presently, Pfizer Vaccine, Moderna Vaccine and CanSino Vaccine are available at the center. The vaccination is administered by doctors appointed by Punjab Health Department, Government of Punjab.

Earlier, Punjab IT & Higher Education Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz had inaugurated the Covid-19 Vaccination Center at ASTP last year.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, Commissioner Lahore Captain (Retired) Muhammad Usman, Additional Commissioner Amman Qidwai, PITB DG IT-Operations (IT-Ops) Faisal Yousaf and other senior officials were present at the inauguration.

A joint initiative of PITB (IT- OPS & HR Wing), it is part of the larger government drive to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination. Employees and tenants are encouraged to register themselves on 1166 or at https://nims.nadra.gov.pk before walking in for the vaccination.